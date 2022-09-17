Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 515,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,533. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

