Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 29,928 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $34,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,905,000 after buying an additional 729,814 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,806,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $13,664,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 79,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,604,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,462 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.