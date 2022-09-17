Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 4,500 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 64,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 375,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,155. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $65.79.

