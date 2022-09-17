Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,248,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604,059. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.