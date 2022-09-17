Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 212 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

