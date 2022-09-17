Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 80,754 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.02. 2,236,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

