Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 217,300 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Synaptogenix Price Performance
Shares of SNPX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,973. Synaptogenix has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.
Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter.
About Synaptogenix
Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.
