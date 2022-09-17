TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.2 days.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock remained flat at $9.31 on Friday. 3,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAGOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of TAG Immobilien from €30.00 ($30.61) to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.