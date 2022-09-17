Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $183.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.