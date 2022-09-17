Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Target were worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Shares of TGT opened at $164.09 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

