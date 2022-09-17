Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 2.5 %

TGB stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 215,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $4,832,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Taseko Mines

TGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.