Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TATE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.27) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.30) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 876.25 ($10.59).

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 701.60 ($8.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,693.33. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 624.40 ($7.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 814.90 ($9.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 777.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 759.93.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

