TD Securities Boosts Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$12.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.58.

TSE SCL opened at C$8.56 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$4.24 and a twelve month high of C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of C$603.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.87.

About Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

