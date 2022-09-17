TD Securities Lowers Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) to Buy

TD Securities downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJREF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cormark cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJREF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

