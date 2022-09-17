Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Shares Down 14.1%

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCYSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Tecsys Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

