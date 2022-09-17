Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Shares of THW opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $17.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

