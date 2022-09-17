TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Buys $33,679.80 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $33,679.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,888,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 315,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,979 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $102,061.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 4,979 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,632.84.

On Friday, July 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,704.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,100 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $41,208.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 2 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13.98.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

TELA Bio Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 65,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.20). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 116.80% and a negative return on equity of 278.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Articles

