Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Up 58.6% in August

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the August 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ERIC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. Cheuvreux cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 0.1 %

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,980,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.41. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Articles

