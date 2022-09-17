Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,904,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 2,288,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 592.8 days.

Telefónica Price Performance

TEFOF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $5.61.

About Telefónica

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

