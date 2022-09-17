TEN (TENFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $504,495.89

TEN (TENFI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, TEN has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEN has a total market capitalization of $504,495.89 and approximately $11,682.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000409 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

TEN Coin Profile

TEN (CRYPTO:TENFI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2021. TEN’s total supply is 77,296,371 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.

TEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TEN, the Token Enrichment Network, is powered by Binance Smart Chain, TEN Finance leverages the innovations brought to the market by first generation DeFi projects and integrates emerging technologies to enhance yield optimization in a simple yet efficient manner.TEN simplifies the staking process with the most liquid BSC Liquidity Pools while provides a robust yield earning environment for the users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

