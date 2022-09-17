Tennant (NYSE:TNC) is Kopion Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Tennant accounts for about 7.5% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Tennant worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tennant by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tennant by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

TNC stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.16. 176,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,616. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.08. Tennant has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $85.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Tennant had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

