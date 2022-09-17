Terra 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $754.36 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00015401 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $387.24 million and approximately $754.36 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007709 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012095 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003059 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013571 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
