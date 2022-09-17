Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $3.07 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $390.92 million and approximately $555.99 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00015282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007681 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012108 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003004 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013370 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
