TFI International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TFI International to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.
TFI International Stock Performance
NYSE TFII opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average is $90.81. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TFII has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
