TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.354 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$1.11. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.89 billion.

