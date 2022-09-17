TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TG Venture Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. TG Venture Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Venture Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TG Venture Acquisition by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

