The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Andersons Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $32.46. 384,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.67. Andersons has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $31,305.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 406,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,775,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $31,305.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,775,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,542,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,911 shares of company stock worth $2,176,972. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also

