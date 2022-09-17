The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $756.79

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 756.79 ($9.14) and traded as low as GBX 15.42 ($0.19). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19), with a volume of 232,032 shares traded.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 757.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 756.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £702.36 million and a PE ratio of -5.18.

Get The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

In other news, insider David Kidd bought 5,000 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 766 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($46,278.40).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.