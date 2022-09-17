The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 207,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 89,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

