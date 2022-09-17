The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $94.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $888,936. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group



The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

