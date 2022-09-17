The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coles Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Coles Group Price Performance

Shares of CLEGF opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. Coles Group has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company provides fresh food and groceries through 834 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.