The Graph Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One The Graph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $746.85 million and approximately $19.73 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

