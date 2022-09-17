The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 5.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after buying an additional 1,243,159 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $124.89. 4,036,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average of $115.54. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

