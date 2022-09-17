The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,144,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,134. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

