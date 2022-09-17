The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after buying an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Down 3.5 %

WMB stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.69. 15,579,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,636,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

