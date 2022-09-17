Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Trimmed by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $10.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $541.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $212.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

