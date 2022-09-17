Theta Fuel Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $293.21 million and $7.68 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00091567 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00082623 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021578 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001528 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031355 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008011 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008964 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.