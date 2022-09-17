Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCBX. Raymond James increased their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of TCBX stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $251.93 million and a P/E ratio of 30.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $7,835,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 73,759 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 995.5% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 214,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 194,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.
About Third Coast Bancshares
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
