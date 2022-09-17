Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCBX. Raymond James increased their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $251.93 million and a P/E ratio of 30.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $7,835,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 73,759 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 995.5% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 214,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 194,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

