Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,101 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. 52,294,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,888,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.