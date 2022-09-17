Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 241 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.27. 9,839,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

