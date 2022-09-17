Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 352 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

