Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,959 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, reaching $238.06. 1,533,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,877. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.62.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.