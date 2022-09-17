Thrive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.1 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,634. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

