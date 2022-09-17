Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,914,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,717,800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.