Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,211,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

