Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $656,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.57. 3,293,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,733. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

