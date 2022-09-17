Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 497 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.89. 2,445,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,728. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

