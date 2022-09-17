Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,190,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,454. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.