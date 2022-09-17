Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

TIM Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $11.53 on Friday. TIM has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 13.92%. On average, research analysts expect that TIM will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TIMB. TheStreet cut TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on TIM to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 41.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 139,387 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,119 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TIM by 47.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TIM by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 55,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

