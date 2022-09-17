Titan Coin Trading Up 718.1% This Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $518,159.27 and approximately $11.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 718.1% higher against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

